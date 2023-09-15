Fears over missing streetlights on Grand Bahama road

By DENISE MAYCOCK

WEST Grand Bahama residents are concerned about the lack of streetlights on a road where three people have been killed in traffic accidents this year.

Pedestrian Joshua Walkine, 32, of Holmes Rock, was struck and killed on Queen’s Highway around 5am on September 9.

Bernard Walkine, the victim’s father, said he warned his son that that road is “dangerous”.

Jimmy Smith, chief councillor for West Grand Bahama, said yesterday he requested streetlights after two previous deaths on the road.

He said during an assessment involving the Grand Bahama Power Company earlier this year, experts determined that some 13 streetlights were needed in the area.

“It is poorly lit, and I called and told them it is with a heavy heart that another young man was killed because of the lack of light on that stretch of road,” he said.

Cleo Russell, communications director at the Grand Bahama Power Company, confirmed the company had received requests from local government officials to install streetlights where the accident occurred.

“Our teams conducted a walkabout with Mr Smith and his team. He identified dark spots where he wanted additional lights and we repaired any existing lights that were out,” she said. “We would have then gone back along with relevant contacts with the Ministry for Grand Bahama about additional lights.”

Ms Russell said the Ministry for Grand Bahama had not commissioned the power company to install lighting in the area.

“Within the government territories, the Ministry for Grand Bahama would give us instructions as to where lights should be installed,” she said. “We sent correspondence after the last walk-through with them early this year as to what we would have needed to proceed, but we never received anything further.”

Melvin Seymour, permanent secretary at the Ministry for Grand Bahama, did not return a call up to press time.

Minister Ginger Moxey could also not be reached.