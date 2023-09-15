Man wanted by police for possession of firearm with intent to endanger life

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A Freeport man is wanted by police for possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

An all-points bulletin has been issued for Bendania Headley Morley, 21, of 32A Beaconsfield.

The suspect is about five feet, seven inches tall, medium build, and weighs 170 pounds. He has a dark complexion and black afro/braided hair.

Morley is considered armed and dangerous and should be approached with caution.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 350-3014/6, 352-1919, 350-3106/9, 911, or the nearest police station.