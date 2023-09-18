Union steps back from strike after meeting new minister

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Electrical Workers Union President Kyle Wilson said the union is backing down from its strike threats after meeting JoBeth Coleby-Davis, the new energy minister.

Mrs Coleby-Davis began her tour of BPL facilities nationwide by visiting the Blue Hills Power Plant on Friday.

She said her discussions with Mr Wilson over matters pressing to workers are going well.

“Everything is on the table, but based on what the minister did today, it really softens the hearts of the workers,” Mr Wilson told reporters after the tour.

“I’m very happy that she came and put boots on the ground and showed that hey, we are serious about resolving the problems. And so we see COO Toni Seymour. She putting boots on the ground walking along. We have the power station manager, Mr Davis, they’re putting boots on the ground and walking around with the union and hearing our cry. And so only positive things can happen. I can only foresee positive things happening.”

The BEWU received its strike certificate last week, allowing it to potentially take industrial action against BPL. Workers are upset about hazardous pay, pension and medical benefits, among other issues.

Mr Wilson said union representatives showed the new minister areas where cables have fallen and old buildings that have deteriorated.

“We’re asking for new buildings for the safety of the workers so we don’t have to traverse the plant in our personal clothing in unsafe gear to get to our changing area, but to put us in a more safe area where we can put on our safety gear to get to the work station,” he said. “That’s something we’ve been asking now for over ten years since I’ve been at the company. But she’s committed to do what’s necessary to help the workers, and that’s a breath of fresh air.”

Mrs Coleby-Davis expressed satisfaction with how the plant is run.

“I wanted to make sure that I understand the conditions the workers are in and the job they do on behalf of the Bahamian people so that I have a better and greater appreciation for it,” she said.

“It’s been my first week, and it’s been a heavy week. We have sat and had first intro conversations with the union leader, Mr Kyle, just so he could present to me what matters are still on the table and still pending, and so we are going through them one by one.

“One of my main concerns when I spoke with him was just health and safety, just because the industry where I come from, that has always been a priority for us. So I just want to make sure that we are cognizant of the concerns and we are taking them seriously.”