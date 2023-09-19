‘Scrapping briefings in keeping with PLP style’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Democratic National Alliance Leader Branville McCartney said the Davis administration’s decision to cancel weekly Cabinet press briefings is in keeping with its past opposition to transparency.

“What,” he said, “you believe that transparency was the order of the day? Look at the history, man. Look at the history of the PLP: sweet you up, party ya, make ya feel good, tell you what you want hear, trap you, get you involved, you vote for them and then the true colours come out.”

Mr McCartney’s comments came during a meeting with reporters at his office.

OPM last week announced that Cabinet briefings would be discontinued.

“Cabinet briefing and the Office of the Prime Minister press briefing will be combined into a single, more comprehensive weekly briefing event to promote efficiency,” OPM said.

The OPM briefing was cancelled last week. Instead, Mr Davis held a press conference with Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi.