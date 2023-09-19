‘Scrapping briefings in keeping with PLP style’

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
FORMER Democratic National Alliance Leader Branville McCartney said the Davis administration’s decision to cancel weekly Cabinet press briefings is in keeping with its past opposition to transparency.
“What,” he said, “you believe that transparency was the order of the day? Look at the history, man. Look at the history of the PLP: sweet you up, party ya, make ya feel good, tell you what you want hear, trap you, get you involved, you vote for them and then the true colours come out.”
Mr McCartney’s comments came during a meeting with reporters at his office.
OPM last week announced that Cabinet briefings would be discontinued.
“Cabinet briefing and the Office of the Prime Minister press briefing will be combined into a single, more comprehensive weekly briefing event to promote efficiency,” OPM said.
The OPM briefing was cancelled last week. Instead, Mr Davis held a press conference with Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi.
Comments
realfreethinker 9 hours, 51 minutes ago
Ya'll really thought that would last? Leopards do not change it's stripes
birdiestrachan 9 hours, 46 minutes ago
this fellow is running to or away from something. he has taken the little wind MR Pintard had in his sail, he is in face everyday time will tell what he is all about.
birdiestrachan 9 hours, 41 minutes ago
so far Mr McCartney the colours are good that is a fact that can not be denied. even masterful liars can not deny these facts.
TalRussell 4 hours, 41 minutes ago
... Is there really a good chance he's going to be back? --- Just when everytheone and thing, believed was the "hard evidence," that Comrade Bran, had politically timed-out. --- Yes?
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID