Bahamian teen dead in Florida hit-and-run

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A BAHAMIAN teenager is dead after a hit-and-run accident in Orlando over the weekend.

The incident reportedly happened around 3.43am on Sunday, with Latrell Anderson killed after being struck by vehicle.

According to international reports, a 2005 Ford Expedition was travelling on Edgewater Drive when it ran off the road.

The vehicle reportedly collided with a utility pole before hitting a contemporary centre, another pole, a parked vehicle, and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian died in hospital from injuries. Another person was injured in the incident.

Relatives yesterday identified the deceased as 19-year-old Latrell Anderson from Grand Bahama.

The driver reportedly left the scene of the crash. However, he was later arrested.

Curt Hollingsworth, Consul General for Miami, told The Tribune that officials are waiting for relatives of the victims to contact them to conduct further investigations.

Relatives said Anderson was a student at Valencia College.

In a statement on Facebook yesterday, Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Academy - the school Anderson once attended - described Anderson as a bold, spirited and fun person.

“Latrell made a lasting impact on the lives of the administration, teachers and students at MSCCA, and his energetic spirit and smiling face will surely be missed,” the school said.