Govt in a cash crunch over payments - Pintard

THE FNM last night claimed that there has been a “significant number of complaints” over payment delays by the government.

Party leader Michael Pintard issued a statement in which said the Opposition had received complaints from Bahamian vendors and financial institutions about “extreme delays” in payments.

He said: “The issues with timely payments have progressively worsened over the two years of the PLP administration.”

He particularly pinpointed concerns over payments to contractors for the Urban Renewal programme in Grand Bahama, who he said had not been paid for months, “despite completing roof repairs months ago”.

Mr Pintard added: “We understand that the government has been increasingly tardy in remitting the funds deducted from civil servants to the various credit unions, insurance companies and other institutions.



“Even though the funds are deducted from their salaries monthly, an unacceptable number of public servants are now facing late fees and lapsed insurance policies because the government is not sending the monies out of these institutions on time.”

He added: “Some contractors owed by the government indicate that their debts are being settled in small installments due to the scarcity of funds available. Increasingly, businesses only deal with the government if it pays with cash. Far too many family island government departments are allegedly not receiving their allocated funds on time, putting extreme pressure on residents, businesses and those who rely on the public purse.”

Mr Pintard said the party would write to Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis with specifics about the allegations.

The FNM leader dubbed the payment issues for the government a “cash crunch”, saying: “It is the view of the Opposition, however, that the New Day government is in a severe cash crunch and cannot meet its routine obligations in a timely matter. The cries and complaints from vendors and institutions are getting worse.”

He added: “It’s time for The Prime Minister to be frank with the Bahamian people regarding the government’s reported financial challenges. Additionally, he must immediately move to eliminate the typical PLP-style extravagant and wasteful spending of Bahamian taxpayer funds. These changes are necessary to regain the country’s financial footing.

“It is distressing that this government has found a way to squander record revenues on lavish travel, extravagant parties and excessive events. In the last month alone, the Prime Minister has been crisscrossing the globe with large entourages, often for ceremonial matters not critical to the execution of his duties.



“We will not tolerate some sad story when this government inevitably engages in tax hikes and draconian spending cuts down the road; tough decisions can and must be made in the public’s interest now.”