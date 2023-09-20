Investigation ongoing over COVID-19 food assistance programme

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

ACTING Commissioner of Police Leamond Deleveaux said an investigation into the Minnis administration’s COVID-19 food assistance programme is ongoing, with officials hoping to conclude it soon.

The scope of the investigation into the food programme is unclear, but the Davis administration has said the programme lacked proper oversight.

In April, former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said police officers interviewed him earlier this year as part of an extensive criminal investigation into his administration’s COVID-19 food assistance programme.

Dr Minnis, who The Tribune contacted, said three senior officers interviewed him for over an hour. He said police allowed him to be questioned at a police station or a neutral location. He chose the latter and was accompanied by his lawyer.

Commissioner Deleveaux has said Dr Minnis is not a suspect in the investigation.