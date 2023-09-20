Investigation ongoing over COVID-19 food assistance programme

By JADE RUSSELL
Tribune Staff Reporter
jrussell@tribunemedia.net
ACTING Commissioner of Police Leamond Deleveaux said an investigation into the Minnis administration’s COVID-19 food assistance programme is ongoing, with officials hoping to conclude it soon.
The scope of the investigation into the food programme is unclear, but the Davis administration has said the programme lacked proper oversight.
In April, former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said police officers interviewed him earlier this year as part of an extensive criminal investigation into his administration’s COVID-19 food assistance programme.
Dr Minnis, who The Tribune contacted, said three senior officers interviewed him for over an hour. He said police allowed him to be questioned at a police station or a neutral location. He chose the latter and was accompanied by his lawyer.
Commissioner Deleveaux has said Dr Minnis is not a suspect in the investigation.
Comments
benniesun 4 hours, 25 minutes ago
Many recipients of said 'food assistance' are forever scarred by not only the seemingly intentional choice of nutrition poor toxic foods, but also the stingy way the meagre amounts were given. Yet, the public is expected to repay the loan we govmin' dem got to implement the food assistance program.
