Minister admits some language difficulties with Cuban teachers

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

EDUCATION Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin said officials had been informed about a “very small” number of Cuban teachers whose command of the English Language had been a barrier between them and students.

She said this is not unusual in the first few weeks of school.

Her comments came after Bahamas Union of Teachers President Belinda Wilson claimed that some teachers could not speak English. Some teachers who spoke to The Tribune on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to reporters confirmed this.

During a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday, Mrs Hanna Martin expressed confidence that there will not be “continuing barriers”, adding that if the barriers persist, the ministry would fix the problem.

“We have been advised in a very small number of cases in certain schools and that those issues are not unusual in the first few weeks of school, which I’ve said before,” she said.

“We have been advised over the 20 years that initially, it acquired some acclimation between the teacher understanding the Bahamian child and the Bahamian child understanding fully the Cuban teacher in a minority of cases.

“Overwhelmingly, there are no issues, but where there are issues, we will seek to intervene and to ensure that there is a smooth rollout. And if there are issues that are unresolvable, we will step in, but I have been advised that this is not unusual in some instances, that there is a sort of orientation between the new teacher and the student population.”

In defending the Cuban teachers, Ms Hanna-Martin cited a long-standing memorandum of understanding The Bahamas has with the Cuban government, which helps this country meet its teacher deficits.

“The Cuban teachers, from what I have been advised, have provided an invaluable input to education,” she said. “And in fact, this year, they have allowed us to extend access to special education for children who have been falling between the cracks.”

“And we are now being able to put them in islands that, you know, that were never here for service with special education teachers. The other area that they’ve brought to the table is technical and vocational.”