Police on guard after QC threat

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Royal Bahamas Police Force will provide extra security to Queen’s College today after threats were made against the school on social media.

In a letter sent to parents, the school said the people who made the threats were arrested.

The school said the arrests came after two students from a neighbouring campus were found on the school’s premises last week before faculty forced them to leave.

It is not clear why the students were on the campus. The school said they were arrested after the police were alerted.

“These developments are a testament to the effectiveness of the close partnership between Queen’s College and our law enforcement agencies,” the school said.

“To enhance security, the police have generously offered to be present on our campus over the next few days. This additional precautionary measure aims to provide reassurance to our community.”

“Our internal investigations have been completed, and we have implemented extra security measures. Queen’s College remains a safe and nurturing environment for your children’s education and well-being.”

“We understand that these events may have been unsettling for both students and parents, and we appreciate your patience and support throughout this process. If you have any concerns or questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to our school administration, who are here to assist you. In challenging times, our community must stand together.”

“Queen’s College continues to be a safe and caring place for all, dedicated to providing a quality education in a secure environment.”

Calls to the school went unanswered up to press time yesterday. Some parents complained that they could not reach school officials. The nature of the threat against the school was also unclear.

One parent said: “They have said there was a threat without saying what the threat was. They are reassuring about the safety - but if everything is safe, why is there the need for the extra police presence? They could be more forthcoming.”