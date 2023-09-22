Watch out - cane toads are back

THE Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources wants the public to beware of venomous cane toads, which have re-emerged in “goodly numbers” in western New Providence near the airport.

Cane toads are known for their venom, which causes skin irritation and, if ingested, can be toxic to humans and animals. The ministry has noted increases in the cane toads since August.

A joint government task force has been formed between the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Environmental Health Services and the Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD) to address Cane Toads’ proliferation.

In a press release yesterday, the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources advised the public not to try to catch the cane toads, but to remove water receptacles instead and use a homemade chemical spray. The chemical spray should include two cups of Dettol, Savlon or any similar antiseptic and one cup of water.

“The best barrier is a chemical barrier. As these animals prefer dark and damp conditions, it is recommended that spraying takes place in the early mornings or late evenings,” the ministry said.

Cane toads, native to Central America, Mexico and Rio Grande, were purposely introduced into the Caribbean region to control pests.

Adult cane toads are roughly the size of an adult male hand with warty, bumpy, dry skin. The colour of the toads can vary from grey, olive, yellow-brown or yellow-red.

Any sightings of cane toads should be reported to the Department of Agriculture at 397-7450 or the Department of Environmental Health at 322-8037.