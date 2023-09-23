'More women needed in Parliament'

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

VANESSA Scott, the president of the FNM Women’s Association, is calling for more female representation in Parliament.

She believes having more women in government will help to balance the scales and advocate for policies related to women's issues.

During a recent Grand Bahama FNM Women's Association meeting, she said: "We need to turn these blue seats pink. Why do we need men to make decisions on female-related issues?"

Ms Scott is leading the effort to identify about 39 to 42 women as potential candidates for the next general elections.

There are currently only five women serving in Cabinet in the Davis-led administration, and Ms Scott believes more women should be involved in the decision-making process.

She also said women in The Bahamas are the majority and should have some control in their destination. She highlighted that there are many women's issues, such as gender-based violence, domestic violence, and all types of abuse, that needs to be addressed by women.

Ms Scott indicated there are talks of increasing the number of parliamentary seats from 39 to 42. She believes another seat will be added in New Providence and two more in the Family Islands.

As a result, the Women's Association intends to put forward 42 names of women to a pool from which the FNM party can choose.

Ms Scott encouraged women in Grand Bahama who are inclined to offer themselves for service to come forward. She said the FNM had seven female candidates in the last elections, and they want to be able to offer more women and see more women in government.