New unit to enforce understudy policies

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

LABOUR and Public Service Minister Pia Glover-Rolle said the formation of a new unit to enforce the laws relating to notice of vacancies and understudy policies will roll out within the next six months.

The policy unit will aim to ensure qualified Bahamians to serve in positions presently held by foreigners.

The Department of Labour scrutinises work renewal applications to determine whether qualified Bahamians are willing and available to do the job.

Officials assess whether employers have identified Bahamian understudies to take over from expatriate staff once their work permits expire. They consider how many renewals have been previously granted.

“Employers are advised that all applications for labour certificates will be carefully reviewed to ensure that, where applicable, a Bahamian understudy must be identified before that application is processed,” said Ms Glover-Rolle on Friday.

“And this new taskforce will be following up to ensure that the identified Bahamian is receiving the training they were promised so they can eventually fill that role.”

Asked to clarify how the new unit differs from the current policy, Ms Glover-Rolle insisted that this is enforcement and accountability to the current procedure.

“The current notice of vacancy process calls for an applicant, who is a foreign applicant, to identify an understudy, that is a component,” she said, “That is critical.”

“But we will now be putting in place an enforcement policy, which speaks to ensuring that the understudy is identified, is an actual understudy, is able to engage in training in the period that is noted on the application, and that there is an actual course of action.

“So, at the end of the period where the foreign worker would have been allowed, that the Bahamian understudy is able to successfully assimilate into the role.”

She said the enforcement policy will provide protection for Bahamians in the workforce.