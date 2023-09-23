Veteran broadcaster Martinborough dies

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

VETERAN ZNS broadcaster Nathalee Martinborough died on Thursday evening after losing her battle with cancer.

Ms Martinborough was the assistant general manager of news and radio at the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas.

Many in the broadcasting and journalism field in Freeport and Nassau were saddened by the news. She touched many through her work as a ZNS reporter/broadcaster in Freeport for more than 30 years.

Peter Adderley, former broadcaster/journalist, and CEO of Creative Works Ltd, said the news of her passing was difficult for him.

“Professionally, arguably, the best all-around and humble broadcast journalist ever,” he said of Martinborough. "The Northern Service of ZNS has lost its rock.”

“She was a confidante and gave wise counsel to many. Nathalee Martinborough was quick, smart, meticulous, and fair. She showed up early and left late. 'Naths' was the apex of daily news, but a far better human being. I love her deeply and will miss her,” said Mr Adderley.

Grand Bahama Minister Ginger Moxey said her absence will be deeply felt and extended condolences to her family.

“Nathalee had a stellar 34-year career in broadcasting, characterised by her unwavering dedication and a commitment to her craft that set a remarkable standard. She was not just a skilled professional, but also a team leader with a compassionate heart and a nurturing spirit.

“She guided the development of numerous young Bahamian journalists. Her contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism in The Bahamas, and Grand Bahama Island has lost a true champion in Nathalee Martinborough.

“To the family of Ms Martinborough and the entire team at the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas, Northern Service, I extend my heartfelt condolences. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this profoundly challenging time,” she said.

On a personal note, as a reporter with The Tribune in Freeport for many years, I had the pleasure of knowing Nathalee and working alongside her on numerous news assignments throughout our time in the field on Grand Bahama.

I was deeply saddened to hear about her passing. Nathalee was not only a skilled professional in her field, but also a beautiful person inside and out.