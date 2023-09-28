PHA confirms 145 infections of dengue fever with six hospitalised

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

PUBLIC Hospitals Authority Managing Director Aubynette Rolle said six people are hospitalised with dengue fever.

There are 145 confirmed dengue cases as of yesterday.

Five hospitalised cases are in New Providence, and one is in Grand Bahama.

“I’m happy to say that, you know, last week we had quite a number of patients that were admitted, but we have only five patients admitted for dengue right now in New Providence and in Grand Bahama, we only had one.

“And so right now, we are at a place where we’re able to cope, and we also have a dedicated space where we have nursing those particular patients.”

She noted that the dedicated space can hold up to 13 patients.

She said officials have increased fogging exercises and provided mosquito nets.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness announced the reappearance of dengue fever last month, with the confirmed cases steadily increasing each week.

The disease spreads through contact with the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which is most active after dawn and before dusk and lives and breeds in standing water.

Health officials caution people to be mindful of any still, clean water that is not directly exposed to sunlight as this is an ideal breeding ground for the Aedes aegypti mosquito.