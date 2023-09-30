Police investigate after man dies in industrial accident

Police on Grand Bahama are investigating an industrial accident which claimed the life of a 42-year-old man from Abaco on Saturday.

Preliminary information revealed that shortly after 10.00am, police received reports that a water tank fell on the man while he was conducting an inspection of the Water Plant on Sweetings Cay.

As a result, a medical doctor was summoned to the scene and confirmed that the victim had succumbed to his injuries.

A team of investigators from Grand Bahama has been dispatched to Sweetings Cay.