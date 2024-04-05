Man on bail fined for damaging monitoring device

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was fined and is expected to pay for damages after he admitted breaking his monitoring device in Bimini last month.

Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville charged Derval Hanna, 33, with violating conditions of bail and damage on Friday.

While on bail for pending stealing and damage charges, Hanna failed to wear his monitoring device after damaging it in Alice Town, Bimini, on March 29.

After pleading guilty to the charge, Hanna was fined $500 or one month in prison for the bail violation.

He is also expected to pay $1,023 to Metro Security for the broken monitoring device or risk an additional two months in prison.

Hanna is expected to return to court for report on May 13.