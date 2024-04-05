Mother remanded after admitting to child neglect

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

A MOTHER was charged with child cruelty and sent to prison on Friday after she admitted to neglecting her four-year-old son.

The defendant reportedly neglected her young son last week Wednesday, on April 4, in New Providence causing him unnecessary suffering.

Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans charged the 30-year-old woman, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the child, with cruelty to children.

After pleading guilty to the offence, the accused was told that she would be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until she is sentenced on April 18.