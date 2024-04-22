Annoyed by lawless motorcyclists

EDITOR, The Tribune.

THE quiet of Sunday evening out west was broken for hours by the wheeling hoard of 10-15 motorcyclists doing their thing on West Bay…right across each side of the street.

Cable Beach Police Station right there…saw no police presence went on til past 10.30pm.

Whilst on West Bay…seems the speed limit is 60+ mph straight thru no stopping even at pedestrian crossings…when you try to cross you put your life on the line.

Invisible Police even with all those pick-ups…bright flashing lights motorcycles and oh so much PR. Need to see ya RBPF…you know these gangs- hoards go out on weekend ambush then arrest them all for speeding, endangering public.

Annoyed.

H CAREY

Nassau,

April 16, 2024.