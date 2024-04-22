Annoyed by lawless motorcyclists

EDITOR, The Tribune.
THE quiet of Sunday evening out west was broken for hours by the wheeling hoard of 10-15 motorcyclists doing their thing on West Bay…right across each side of the street.
Cable Beach Police Station right there…saw no police presence went on til past 10.30pm.
Whilst on West Bay…seems the speed limit is 60+ mph straight thru no stopping even at pedestrian crossings…when you try to cross you put your life on the line.
Invisible Police even with all those pick-ups…bright flashing lights motorcycles and oh so much PR. Need to see ya RBPF…you know these gangs- hoards go out on weekend ambush then arrest them all for speeding, endangering public.
Annoyed.
H CAREY
Nassau,
April 16, 2024.
IslandWarrior 3 hours, 48 minutes ago
Stop the Traffic Assassinations
"Now, while we rightfully focus on addressing gun violence, we must not overlook the equally pressing concern of the hazardous traffic conditions faced daily by both Bahamians and tourists. Although traffic incidents may not lead to immediate deaths as frequently, the consequences of these accidents are often life-changing and tragic for many innocent road users.
Insurance companies may implement a three-strike rule for high-risk drivers, yet such drivers can easily switch to other providers. Despite the presence of substantial penalties for serious traffic violations, connections such as having a relative in the police force may enable some offenders to evade accountability.
Reckless driving behaviours such as running amber lights or failing to stop at stop signs can lead to devastating collisions, especially when these actions disregard the rights of other drivers. Such negligence can result in fatal outcomes and long-lasting repercussions for those involved.
In conclusion, the focus on addressing gang violence must extend to include the equally deadly issue of traffic violence. It is essential to direct the same level of attention and resources to both forms of violence to protect lives and foster safer communities."
... to start.
