Darville: ‘We’re an open book’ on catastrophic healthcare fund

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville dismissed the idea that the Davis administration is not transparent about its catastrophic healthcare fund, saying: “We’re an open book.”

The administration allocated $10m to help Bahamians pay for life-saving healthcare services, but it is unclear how much has been spent, how many have benefitted from the programme, how officials determine who to help or how to apply for assistance.

Former Health Minister Dr Duane Sands criticised the lack of transparency over the matter on Sunday.

Yesterday, Dr Darville said hundreds have benefited from the programme, but did not give expenditure details.

He reiterated that the programme would be audited, but did not say when.

He said people who suffer from cardiovascular, orthopaedic, and oncological conditions have been helped.

“The programme is managed through the Ministry of Health. All cases that are approved, is by way of Cabinet and I made it very clear that the programme will eventually be audited,” he said.

“I am pleased with what we have done so far with the programme and the many hundreds of poor people who have benefited from the programme and we will continue.”

Dr Darville had previously said there would be “serious” guidelines for spending money.

However, FNM chairman Dr Sands said it is still unclear who qualifies for help. He questioned how many times one person can benefit from the programme.

“I think there needs to be a whole lot more transparency to avoid even the perception that there is not a fair level playing ground in terms of accessing funds,” he said.

Expressing shock over Dr Sands’ comments, Dr Darville said: “These are public funds, and the Bahamian people can rest assured that they are not only handled transparently, but also very much accounted for, and we will continue to provide you services, these life-saving services to the Bahamians, the Bahamian people to ensure that rather than waiting on these long lines for these procedures and trying to have cookouts, we have a means and a way on how to address these for many Bahamians who are suffering from chronic non-communicable diseases and life-threatening illnesses.”