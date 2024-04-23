PM says divorce is a solution for marital rape

By JADE RUSSELL
GIVING no firm indication that his administration will criminalise marital rape, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis suggested yesterday that divorce is the solution for women who believe their spouse has raped them.
Mr Davis also noted that criminalising marital rape was not a priority listed in his administration’s pre-election manifesto, Blueprint for Change.
He confirmed the government had not gotten around to dealing with a draft amendment to the Sexual Offences Act that would remove language indicating that rape cannot be committed against one’s spouse.
Insisting he is not insensitive to the issue, he said: “My thing is that the time when, any time, a couple was married in a blissful marriage reach the stage where they’re going to report their husband for rape, it seemed to me that marriage was irretrievably broken down, meaning that they’re no longer married even though it may not have been so pronounced by a court.”
Asked about making it easier for people to get a divorce, Mr Davis said the divorce process could already be “easy”.
“In so far as making it easier to have a divorce in those certain situations, the law is there, it could be easy,” he said. “The problem is that most women they’re abused in the sense that the abuse itself sort of disarmed them, disarmed them from moving forward because of another fear, the fear of surviving what will happen if I divorce.”
Mr Davis said the government is creating mechanisms to ensure that such people will be provided with a “safety net” to survive on their own.
He said judicial challenges prevent people from finalising divorces as quickly as they should, adding that when he practised law, several divorces could be settled in a week depending on the judge and the case circumstances.
“In fact, technology, to my mind, has really slowed down the process in the administration of justice,” he said. “But we have to find an answer to that. I’m, in fact, meeting with the officials in the judiciary to see how we could speed up those things.”
Bahamas Crisis Centre director Sandra Dean-Patterson recently said the laws relating to protecting women victims of marital rape are inadequate.
Sickened 12 hours, 47 minutes ago
I'm seriously wondering if Davis has actually lived here and socialized with any Bahamians since his birth. What he is saying is absolute nonsense. Our divorce laws are grotesquely ancient and to call that a 'solution' for rape is ignorant to the extreme. He needs to have a brain scan done to see if there is any functioning grey matter left in his cranium.
birdiestrachan 10 hours, 2 minutes ago
marital rape law goes back to 93- 92 the FNM did not pass a marital rape law the devil is in the details marriage is a sacrament between two people when that changes the marriage is over
John 8 hours, 22 minutes ago
What is the difference between rape and a spouse ‘failing or not wanting to submit?’ RAPE is defined as a crime of violence and not one not necessarily for sexual gratification. And Moses granted divorce because of the hardening of man’s heart. It is better for two people to separate ( divorce) than to stay together and kill or seriously injure each other. The persons pushing this marital rape bill doesn’t want a law against rape, they want a law that protects them when they fail to submit. They want a law that protects them and demonizes their spouses when they refuses to carry out their spousal duties. Gives them the right to lock their spouse out of the matrimonial bed and bed under the fear of being raped. If a a spouse is willing to send one of the parents of their children to jail, then there is no longer any love in that marriage. Divorce would be more honorable.
Bobsyeruncle 7 hours, 21 minutes ago
Sorry PM, birdie & John, but solutions are meant to prevent something from happening. Getting divorced because of marital rape doesn't prevent the rape from happening in the first place.
John 5 hours, 50 minutes ago
So how that having a rape law that has the potential to ‘entrap’ more innocent spouses prevent rape. Obviously you didn’t read the bill or the versions. If a spouse is to the point of calling the police and having the spouse arrested, locked up and charged with rape, that marriage is over. So if it is dissolved then unless the accused spouse is a serial rapist then he wouldn’t put himself in a position to be accused of rape by his ex wife. And since they are no longer in a relationship, if sex does happen and she claims it is rape, then the rape kit evidence should be in her favor
LastManStanding 7 hours ago
The problem with this topic is that most Bahamians are not capable of discussing it logically and separated from emotion. Rape between two strangers is simple to prove, 1.) there will be physical signs of a struggle 2.) there will be DNA of some sort left behind after the act. The problem with proving marital rape (and rape where there is any sort of established relationship) is that the first proof is often lacking with these claims, and the second alone isn't sufficient to prove that rape occurred if there aren't other concurrent signs (documented history of abuse, physical signs of struggle, injuries etc.). Davis is correct, divorce is simply the best solution that doesn't run the risk of unjustly imprisoning an innocent man. With a crime as heinous as rape, the burden of proof has to be exponentially higher and the testimony of the victim alone is not enough to fairly convict someone. It's not like the courts are in any way favourable to men, a woman, even without the claim of rape, should be able to secure custody of any children and associated support and alimony with relative ease. It really is the most convenient solution to this issue but people do not want to think logically regarding this matter.
TalRussell 5 hours, 52 minutes ago
A premiership that doesn't understand what rejection can do to the womans' --- During by-election and general election periods'. --- Good Day!
