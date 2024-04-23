Stellar PLP has still more to do

EDITOR, The Tribune.

THE iconic Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) will celebrate its half way mark back in elective office within a few short months. While a lot of ground work and reconstruction would have been done, to date, there is much more that has to be done if the Davis administration is to continue it’s stellar and very productive efforts to resurrect and to literally salvage our society. I make no secret that I am a genuine and long time adherent of the economic; political and societal efforts of the PLP. In fact, only the late great and deeply lamented Sir Lynden Oscar Pindling could have been a greater PLP than I, bar none.

The ravages of back to back hurricanes and then the dreaded and very misunderstood COVID-19 threw the nation off track in a very bad way. The actual handling of the effects of these events by the Minnis led administration was disjointed and badly executed. Mind you, I do believe that he and his team, such as it was, did their level best. But that was far short of what one could have done, in my view. In any event, they paid a heavy price at the electoral polls in 2021. The average Bahamian, however. was basically left to fend for themselves. In short you all were between a big rock and a very hard place.

The Lord, however, as always, heard the anguish and cries of the people of this wonderful nation. He stopped by and engineered the return of the PLP to power after Minnis called an early election, which I am sure that he regrets to this very day. Now that the Hon Philip ‘Brave’ Davis would have achieved his life long dream in becoming Prime Minister, he and his crew have their work cut out for them. We are not out of the woods yet.

Scarce and very precious parliamentary time has been expended on debating issues which, in my considered view are none issues such as the so called Marital Rape Bill and the so called Anti-Gang Bill. Throw into the third ingredient into the pot, the Medical Marijuana Bill and you have an almost toxic bird soup. May I be allowed to explain why/with your leave?

Rape has been described, for eons, in all civilised countries as the forcible sexual relations by a perpetrator against, ordinarily a female BUT males have been known to be raped and continue to be raped by another male and/or a female depending on the circumstances. The current relevant laws are clear cut and easily understood, or should be, by all and sundry.

Almost out of the clear Blue, some self appointed “progressive” and “activists” are clamoring for a Marital Rape Bill !! What real difference would such a Bill make? Absolutely none. A man is potentially guilty of rape if he forces himself on his wife... male or female, without consent. End of story. A female is in that same category, depending on the circumstances and prevailing evidence..

We saw the passage of the Anti Gang Bill in the House of Assembly recently. While I generally support Any pertinent legislative initiatives, we have to be realistic and not succumb to hysteria and what might appear to be legal and workable “solutions”. The title of that Bill sounds great from a public relations point. But lingering questions may not have been properly addressed during the “debate”. What is the legal and constitutional definition of a ‘gang’ ?

How is a Bahamian assumed or presumed to be a “gang member” and what are the dubious qualifications? Is there a real possibility that someone could or may be described as “Gang” member? Is such a label potentially discriminatory, constitutionally? Some of the ‘punishments’ proscribed, in a possibly draconian manner’, may well be struck down, legally, if and when challenged in a competent court of law, here in The Bahamas or straight up to the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council?

Like the late and deeply lamented Sir Lynden Oscar Pindling, I have long advocate a form of National Youth Service, under one umbrella as opposed to all of the little bits and pieces. May I recommend a single and unified National Youth Service? I realise that there are still some misguided individuals who are afraid; that such a service may be referred to as Brave’s army just like how certain detractors referred to Sir Lynden when he, et al, first pro- posed it decades ago.

Had we done it then, I dare say that all of the so called gang related criminal activities would not be a major issue today. The nation gyrated around and literally ducked this prophetic stance of Sir Lynden. Indeed, we sowed the wind and are now reaping the whirlwind. I suggest that the PM bite the so called bullet and do what has to be done in short order. There is No MoreTime To Waste. The so called Anti-Gang Bill, as much as I would wish it to succeed, is doomed to failure and debilitating constitutional challenges.

Lastly, some moon beam persons are advocating for the decriminalisation of possession of marijuana and legislative approval for medical marijuana!! Medical marijuana is a misnomer of the highest order. Extensive studies have revealed that the habitual usage of ‘the healing’ causes a marked decrease in a male’s sperm count and that may inhibits one’s ability to utilise certain skills and work. In addition, the indiscriminate usage could limit one’s ability to drive or operate certain machinery etcetera. These are easily verifiable.

If decriminalise and agreed to for medical purposes, who or what will be the authorised outlet or supplier of the raw weed? It is not likely that the alleged illegal drug dealer will just close up his lucrative shop; roll over and play dead? I further submit that more so called gang warfare will break out so as to protect territory...How will the administration collect the supposed excise taxation on ‘the healing’? Who will be responsible for the administration’ security and distribution of the raw weed? Who will process it into medical form and who will ensure quality and safety Regimes. If I were to be a user how will I be assured that no impurities or additives would not be commingled with the raw weed.

Brave knows or he should know that there are more pressing national issues that he will have to address by the first quarter of next year. The over all agenda of the PLP is bigger than anyone man or woman. The interest of the majority of Bahamians, while dealing with the minority views, is critical if Brave expects another term in office, which I fully look forward to and support unconditionally. To God then, in all things, be the glory.

ORTLAND H BODIE, JR

Nassau,

April 21 2024.