Govt holds consultation session for a Creative and Performing Arts School

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

GOVERNMENT officials held a consultation session for the Bahamas Creative and Performing Arts School (CAPAS) yesterday, marking what they called a significant step in developing an artistic hub for students.

The session at Margaritaville Resort attracted local fashion designers, musicians, dancers, and artists.

Office of the Prime Minister’s policy and communication advisor Ian Poitier presented a detailed presentation of the desired vision for CAPAS.

CAPAS students must be at least 18 years old and would be allowed to take only performance, creative, and technical courses rather than follow a traditional academic curriculum.

Mr Poitier said a wide range of full-time and part-time courses will be offered to students.

“We have already started to form significant partnerships with the top schools and other establishments related to this field around the world,” he said. “Already we have some offers of sponsorship and potential offers which come purely on the fact that we are doing this for The Bahamas. People want to see us succeed.”

Regarding CAPAS’ syllabus, students can study as performers on the main stage through singing, musical theatre, and acting. They can also focus on producing, costuming, filmmaking, directing, and talent management.

Mr Poitier noted that officials are discussing a potential partnership with the University of The Bahamas.

CAPAS is expected to have a mixture of Bahamian and international teachers for its courses.

The school will target highly talented local and international performers dedicated to making a career in the creative arts. Enthusiastic amateurs are also welcome to develop their skills.

It is unknown how many students could attend the school or how many courses would be offered. A location for CAPAS has not been determined.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis described the launch of CAPAS as a landmark moment.

“It has been a long-cherished ambition here to establish a school to train people for careers in the performing arts,” he said. “Today, we plant the seeds of that ambition.”

Education Minister Glenys Hanna Martin said a focus on cultural expression and preservation is overdue, and Minister of Youth, Sports, and Culture Mario Bowleg said it is time to pursue an economic agenda that harnesses the potential of The Bahamas’ cultural industry.

Economic Affairs Minister Michael Halkitis said a performance arts institution would be a great economic investment and that CAPAS would help keep local talent and cash flow in the country.

CAPAS is expected to move into its selected building in January 2026, and the first showcase is expected to be held in May 2026.