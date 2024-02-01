Tourism to grow 14% despite crime fears

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The deputy prime minister yesterday voiced optimism that The Bahamas will overcome media coverage of its crime woes by revealing first quarter bookings are expected to outpace 2023 by 14 percent.

Chester Cooper, also minister of tourism, investments and aviation, told the House of Assembly that forward visitor bookings "remain robust" and he expects another record year for the country's largest industry despite the focus by US and other media on the destination's safety following the recent spike in murders.

He added that a recent report by the Forward Keys consultancy revealed that arrivals for the three months to end-March 22024 are expected to exceed the comparative period for 2023 by 14 percent with mid-year bookings ahead of the first six months for last year by 12 percent.

"Fortunately, forward bookings for The Bahamas remain robust, and we anticipate another banner year for our tourism industry," Mr Cooper said.

“Forward Keys, an agency that tracks actual international bookings, issued a report only yesterday [Tuesday] that noted that the “outlook for arrivals in the first quarter of 2024 is positive with an expected 14 percent growth versus 2023 from all international markets; with overall growth of 22 percent in current air tickets issued, and 12 percent growth in 2024 over 2023 at the half-year mark.”

Mr Cooper said earlier this month that 2024 tourism numbers were ahead of last year’s comparatives in the initial weeks as he reiterated that The Bahamas expects to exceed nine million visitor arrivals for 2023.

He said: “We are anticipating more than nine million. We are still counting... this is an important record setting year for our country.

“By the end of January, we’ll have a good grasp of where we are in terms of overall arrivals. Suffice to say that this continues to be the best year we’ve seen and 2024 is on a magnificent trajectory to March. It’s looking better than 2023 so far.”

However, Mr Cooper also warned that The Bahamas cannot allow the spike in crime to "cast a shadow" over the entire country while maintaining that the tourism brand remains strong. He added that most murders and violent incidents in early 2024 took place in inner-city areas that are hardly visited by tourists, and no visitors have been targeted or injured.

He said: “The recent attacks are largely concentrated in inner-city areas, seldom frequented by tourists. The crime situation in Nassau must be addressed but must not be allowed to cast a shadow over our 16-island destinations, where tranquility, warm hospitable people and natural beauty abound.

“I want to emphasise that no tourists have been targeted, hurt or injured in any of these recent attacks. Our brand is strong, our islands are diverse, and our people are resilient, peaceful and friendly.”

Mr Cooper said the most recent US travel advisory was "routine" and "misinterpreted", and maintained that visitors know The Bahamas is a "safe place to live, work and play".

He said: “With regard to the ongoing crime wave that has produced these heinous incidents, it is imperative to address misconceptions about the impact of these incidents on our tourism sector. The world knows our allure, and this is why we have been able to attract more than nine million tourists in 2023, posting the best results in the history of The Bahamas.

“Our visitors know that The Bahamas is a safe place to live, work and play. Our arrivals exceeded 2019 by more than 30 percent and 2022 by more than 40 percent.” Mr Cooper said that while he is confident recent reports in the international media "will not cause lasting damage", The Bahamas cannot be passive about a narrative that "misrepresents" The Bahamas.

He said: “I acknowledge the concerns raised by recent international media reports, notwithstanding our view that many of the reports sensationalised or mischaracterised the issue. While we are confident that these reports will not cause lasting damage, we cannot be passive observers to a narrative that misrepresents our beloved Bahamas.

“We must be proactive in sharing the accurate picture – that The Bahamas remains a safe and welcoming destination for visitors from around the world.”

Mr Cooper said the Government is committed to fighting crime wave and conceded that a safer country is important for residents and guests. He added: “As you know, the Prime Minister, the minister of national security, and the police commissioner have outlined comprehensive measures to tackle this issue head-on.

“Our commitment is unwavering. We will utilise the full weight of the Government to quell this sickening wave of violent crime. An even safer Bahamas is not only a necessity for residents but also a vital component of maintaining a secure environment for our guests.”

The deputy prime minister said the Ministry of Tourism is ensuring that Bahamian embassies and tourism partners are aware of the Davis administration’s plans to combat crime, and it will try to "transform" the negative narrative into a positive one.

“We are ensuring that this message is received directly by our embassies and consulates, travel partners, booking agents, Bahamas specialists, travel advisors as well as influencers and media houses and news anchors," Mr Cooper said. “Our objective is to transform a negative narrative into a resounding positive for our nation.

“The recent concerns and reports have prompted us to recalibrate our approach, focusing on engagement with the international media. We recognise the need for them to have a better understanding of our geography and a contextualised awareness of the events occurring within our borders.

“By fostering open communication and providing accurate information, we aim to facilitate fair and balanced reporting. We are working hand-in-hand with the media to ensure they are better informed about the realities on the ground, dispelling misconceptions and nurturing a more positive portrayal of The Bahamas.”

Mr Cooper said his ministry is assessing the impact of negative reports and countering with targeted media coverage that shows the positive aspects of The Bahamas.

He added: “To counteract any potential brand damage, our strategy is meticulous. We are, on a daily basis, monitoring mainstream media and social media through traditional means as well as using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“We are assessing daily the extent of the impact and focusing our efforts on specific demographics and geographics that may have reservations about visiting our beautiful shores. We will provide reassurance through targeted outreach, showcasing the warmth and hospitality that define the Bahamian spirit.”

Mr Cooper said the response must not be panicked and that all stakeholders must be involved to ensure the tourism product remains strong

He added: “The challenges we face require a robust and united response, but not a panicked one. We must be intentional, deliberate and calm. It will involve not just our government but all stakeholders who share a vested interest in the prosperity of our tourism sector.”