Woman dies in triple shooting

A woman was killed and two other people were taken to hospital after a shooting incident on Ragged Island Street on Wednesday night.

According to reports, the victims were socialising while standing outside, adjacent to a bar, when the occupants of a blue Japanese vehicle approached and opened fire towards the group, resulting in a man and two women being shot.

A 39-year-old woman sustained multiple gunshot wounds and succumbed to her injuries on the scene.

Emergency medical services transported the second victim, a 40-year-old woman, to the hospital after she sustained a gunshot wound to her right leg. The third victim, a 36-year-old man, was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle after he sustained a gunshot wound to his left forearm.

Both victims are currently receiving medical attention and they are in stable condition.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have any information as it pertains to this incident to contact 919/911, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2/3, or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.