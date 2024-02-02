All-out Boxing honours Sherman ‘The Tank’ Williams and ‘Pretty Boy’ Floyd Seymour

ALL-Out Boxing, headed by Grand Bahama Boxing Association president Jermaine Gibson, held a successful weekend of amateur boxing and gala awards presentations for Sherman ‘the Tank’ Williams and ‘Pretty Boy’ Floyd Seymour.

The two nights of the Sherman Williams and Floyd Seymour National Pride Championships for the amateur boxers took place on Thursday and Friday at the Jack Hayward Auditorium and the banquet took place on Saturday at the Church of Ascension Parish Hall.

Both Williams and Seymour expressed their gratitude to Gibson and All-Out Boxing and the Grand Bahama Boxing Association for putting on the amateur show in their honour and for recognising them in their induction into the Grand Bahama Boxing Hall of Fame on Saturday. Also on hand to participate in the activities was Fred Sturrup, chairman of the Bahamas Boxing Commission.