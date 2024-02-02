ANTI-VIOLENCE PLAN STILL NOT LAUNCHED: Consultant confirms scheme to interrupt crime yet to take effect

By JADE RUSSELL
Tribune Staff Reporter
ALTHOUGH the Davis administration hired Rodney Moncur and Carlos Reid as violence interrupters in 2022, calling the initiative key to fighting crime, the programme has not started.
Mr Reid, a Ministry of National Security consultant, told The Tribune yesterday that the violence interrupter initiative had yet to be rolled out.
Mr Moncur declined to comment.
“I submitted the proposal,” Mr Reid said. “It’s not being rolled out as yet. What we have been doing, just some work from my standpoint, meeting with persons in the community.
“I’m hoping that in the very, very near future, that the prime minister will roll that programme out because I believe that it could go a long way in helping us influence the persons in these particular areas that need to be influenced and interrupt some of these situations before they can happen.”
Twenty people were murdered last month (January), one of the deadliest opening months in the country’s history. Mr Reid said he was not only contracted to run the violence interrupter programme, but is paid to engage with other initiatives, including Shock Treatment and “weekly community meetings”. It is unclear what all Mr Moncur was paid to do, but Mr Reid said he is not being paid as part of the violence interrupter programme.
“The programme itself is supposed to be where we have more than just Carlos Reid, where we have a number of different persons that have influence in these communities,” he said, “and interrupt situations before they become full-blown like what we’ve seen in our streets now.”
In April 2022, Officer of the Prime Minister Communications Director Latrae Rahming said Mr Moncur’s appointment as a violence interrupter brought value because he understands the dynamics of communities and was trusted by people in the inner city.
“We have said before that crime is a multifaceted problem that must be tackled from a community level and a policing level,” he said.
“We have said that violence interrupters were a key component in solving the issue. We are using community leaders in our approach.”
He did not reveal how much Mr Moncur was being paid.
Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis raised questions about the issue in the House of Assembly.
“What is his expertise? How much is he being paid, and is he receiving other benefits?” Dr Minnis asked.
John 3 hours, 34 minutes ago
Any plans that involve the US as far as safety and security of Blsck Bahamians will fail. Simply because the agenda and motives of that ( close neighbor and big brother) country is to see more bBlsvk men dead, in jail , in poverty or otherwise in distress. Their track record confirms this. The Bahamas needs to join forces with Panama and other Caribbean ways and come up with ways to keep the floods of guns and alcohol and drugs out their communities and their countries, it may mean putting more restrictions on diplomacy and leaving no stone unturned until the son or perdition and his ban of fallen angels be revealed, disarmed and disposed of. The Bible tells you that. The enemy is unrelenting and he will continue to form more and more deadly weapons to fight against the anointed
John 2 hours, 9 minutes ago
The BaHAMAS and most Caribbean countries stand with America on all fronts. The question is where does America stand.
The_Oracle 39 minutes ago
More concerned about "shock treatment" What on earth is that?
TalRussell 22 minutes ago
Reject violence and America will stand down! --- Worth noting --- America is upfront in her travel advisory in [cautioning] that violent crime --- [Rarely affects tourists to The Colony.] --- Even more shocking is that the Travel Alert was extended to Grand Bahama. --- What will happen to tourism, should America - [worsen its cautioning] --- Yes?
