ANTI-VIOLENCE PLAN STILL NOT LAUNCHED: Consultant confirms scheme to interrupt crime yet to take effect

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

ALTHOUGH the Davis administration hired Rodney Moncur and Carlos Reid as violence interrupters in 2022, calling the initiative key to fighting crime, the programme has not started.

Mr Reid, a Ministry of National Security consultant, told The Tribune yesterday that the violence interrupter initiative had yet to be rolled out.

Mr Moncur declined to comment.

“I submitted the proposal,” Mr Reid said. “It’s not being rolled out as yet. What we have been doing, just some work from my standpoint, meeting with persons in the community.

“I’m hoping that in the very, very near future, that the prime minister will roll that programme out because I believe that it could go a long way in helping us influence the persons in these particular areas that need to be influenced and interrupt some of these situations before they can happen.”

Twenty people were murdered last month (January), one of the deadliest opening months in the country’s history. Mr Reid said he was not only contracted to run the violence interrupter programme, but is paid to engage with other initiatives, including Shock Treatment and “weekly community meetings”. It is unclear what all Mr Moncur was paid to do, but Mr Reid said he is not being paid as part of the violence interrupter programme.

“The programme itself is supposed to be where we have more than just Carlos Reid, where we have a number of different persons that have influence in these communities,” he said, “and interrupt situations before they become full-blown like what we’ve seen in our streets now.”

In April 2022, Officer of the Prime Minister Communications Director Latrae Rahming said Mr Moncur’s appointment as a violence interrupter brought value because he understands the dynamics of communities and was trusted by people in the inner city.

“We have said before that crime is a multifaceted problem that must be tackled from a community level and a policing level,” he said.

“We have said that violence interrupters were a key component in solving the issue. We are using community leaders in our approach.”

He did not reveal how much Mr Moncur was being paid.

Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis raised questions about the issue in the House of Assembly.

“What is his expertise? How much is he being paid, and is he receiving other benefits?” Dr Minnis asked.