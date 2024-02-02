Murders having ‘doubling-up effect’ on funeral homes

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Funeral Directors Association president Kirsch Ferguson said the country’s soaring murder rate is straining personnel and equipment of funeral homes, calling it a “doubling up effect”.

Twenty people have been murdered this year.

“It is indeed a strain on personnel and equipment to facilitate assisting the government with having these bodies removed from the scenes of crimes,” Mr Ferguson said yesterday.

“Obviously, we have to be mindful of the fact that we are a 24-hour business and death happens around us all the time, so the increase with homicide is an added burden to an extent, but we have to respond accordingly while we service what we normally would do in any incident.”

Mr Ferguson said dealing with homicide bodies requires more drastic than usual measures to preserve bodies.

“With respect to personnel again facilitating ongoing services, we are on funeral services, and we are getting calls for response to homicides,” he said.

“Now, while the coroner’s office has instituted removal companies to assist in that endeavour, these removal companies also service the funeral market as well. So, we are relying on these same persons to collect bodies on our behalf, as well as the government is to collect bodies on the coroner’s behalf.”

“In terms of having adequate supplies on hand to service these bodies, that must be put in place.”

“Then also, having equipment available to service calls of the homicide nature and regular calls, it’s almost like doubling up on staff and equipment and also supplies.”

With a lot of murders in recent times as a result of gang retaliation, Mr Ferguson expressed concern for the safety of staff during funeral services. He said uniformed and ununiformed police officers attend funeral services to ensure the safety of all.

He reiterated the need to properly regulate the funeral industry to ensure proper structure.

“Well, as has been our plea since a year ago, and even more so now, is the need for regulation to be enforced ASAP,” he said. “We are mindful and very grateful of the government making the announcement that in this legalisation year, regulation will be brought before Parliament.”