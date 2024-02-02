Netflix crew to film at World Relays in May

By EARYEL BOWLEG
A NETFLIX documentary series about the world’s fastest humans will stop in The Bahamas when it hosts the 2024 World Athletics Relays on May 4-5.
Bahamas Association of Athletics Associations President Drumeco Archer called it “an opportunity to talk about The Bahamas in a much broader sense.”
“So we are pumped about it. We can’t wait,” he said.
Netflix said the documentary series will track top sprinters from the United States, Jamaica, the United Kingdom, Ivory Coast, Kenya and Italy.
The series description read: “Following athletes from all over the world, this series delves deep into the psyches of those elite competitors who train to be the fastest person on the planet.”
“We take an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the high stakes, and mental toughness of the sprinters who devote their entire lives to crossing the finish line in record time, where their professional futures are decided in just fractions of a second.”
bahamianson 4 hours, 2 minutes ago
They can do a documentary on the Worlds Fastest Crime Rate, The Worlds Fastest Rape Rate , and the Worlds fastest Murder Rate. Also, the Worlds dirtiest 30 million dollar stadium . It has to be the first 30 million dollar stadium that went to ruins in the shortest period of time. We are ridiculous! Also, I had the gisgust to travel on Gladstone Road last evening around 5 pm. I have never seen the level of chaos and mayhem, uncivilized people all trying to get home at the same time. Pomice officers must stay at the intersection of gladstone and.munnings. the country will make a fortune in penalties. Cars were driving un the wrong side of the road every second. Cars were making 4 lanes out of two lanes. The level of frustration and cussing reminds me of the road traffic department. Again , the country is going backwards not forwards. We must teach these adults manners and.respect because , they do not possess either.
