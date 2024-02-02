Netflix crew to film at World Relays in May

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A NETFLIX documentary series about the world’s fastest humans will stop in The Bahamas when it hosts the 2024 World Athletics Relays on May 4-5.

Bahamas Association of Athletics Associations President Drumeco Archer called it “an opportunity to talk about The Bahamas in a much broader sense.”

“So we are pumped about it. We can’t wait,” he said.

Netflix said the documentary series will track top sprinters from the United States, Jamaica, the United Kingdom, Ivory Coast, Kenya and Italy.

The series description read: “Following athletes from all over the world, this series delves deep into the psyches of those elite competitors who train to be the fastest person on the planet.”

“We take an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the high stakes, and mental toughness of the sprinters who devote their entire lives to crossing the finish line in record time, where their professional futures are decided in just fractions of a second.”