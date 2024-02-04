Woman dies after allegedly jumping from eastern bridge at Potter's Cay

Police are investigating after a woman died after allegedly jumping from the eastern bridge at Potter’s Cay on Sunday afternoon.

According to reports, shortly after 3pm, police received an anonymous call that a distressed woman was attempting to jump from the bridge.

Officers arriving at the scene did not see the woman, but were alerted to persons on a nearby vessel who had retrieved an unresponsive woman from the water.

CPR was administered, EMS then arrived and also attempted to administer CPR, but it was determined she showed no signs of life.

Police have provided a description of the woman, who had no identification on her, in the event that persons who may not have seen a loved one in 24 hours can assist them. She appeared to be in her early to mid 30s. She was wearing a black sweater top and short pants and was said to have a large build and a dark complexion.