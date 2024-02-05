ACP Shanta Knowles conducts first community walkabout at Pinder’s Point

By DENISE MAYCOCK

ASSISTANT Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles conducted her first community walk in the Pinder's Point area on Friday.

ACP Knowles visited residents in their homes, met with store owners, and chatted with people on the streets to hear their concerns.

Senator Kirkland Russell, deputy director of Urban Renewal, and officers from Urban Renewal Offices, the Defense Force, the Immigration Department, representatives from the LEAD Institute, and religious leaders in the community were also present.

Ms Knowles plans to conduct similar walks in every community in Grand Bahama.

“The goal is to meet people, hear their needs, and be able to address their needs, especially crime and the fear of crime in our communities,” she said.

“So far, I received a very good response from the people in Pinder’s Point, we know that there is an area we can brush upon and we appreciate the candid comments. But, residents are so happy to see so many of us walking the community.”

ACP Knowles said she wanted various government agencies to join them so that they could address any environmental, social, and immigration issues.

During their visit, they encountered several residents with health issues. Urban Renewal officers were present to gather information to be shared with relevant agencies.

Ms. Knowles emphasized that while police patrols and other operations are important, going out in the community and knocking on doors is also crucial in policing.

“I intend to walk every community of Grand Bahama, and I expect my team in Grand Bahama will get out and walk the streets,” she said.

“Unless we get out and knock on the doors of people, we won’t hear all of the residents' concerns, especially the ones who do not want to call us.”

Annette Jones Bowleg stated that more frequent walkabouts are necessary and should be held bi-monthly.

The resident said that residents would feel safer with more police presence, but there are no major issues with crime in the community.

“It is the first time that an Assistant Commissioner of Police knocked on my door, came and introduced herself to me, and I thought it was a nice gesture,” said Mrs Lewis.

Senator Russell said that while Pinder's Point is not a high-crime area, some issues related to crime must be addressed.

He mentioned that some residents still have concerns about roof repairs, health and social issues, and challenges with NIB that need to be addressed.

“The whole idea is to bring a group of agencies together to walk and hear people’s concerns and have relevant persons there who can address them,” he said.

"It is all about bringing relief and removing anxiety from our residents,” Mr Russell said. It is not about looking for people and arresting people, it is to hear legitimate concerns."