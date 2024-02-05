More than ten years later, mother of slain son works to curb crime

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE mother of Shaquille Demeritte, a 19-year-old killed in the 2013 Fox Hill mass shooting, said through the strength of God her son’s tragic death has encouraged her to be active in the fight against crime and to help other mothers who are grieving.

Sonia Kemp, manager of the Fox Hill Urban Renewal, said that she works right across the street from the park where her son was killed. Ms Kemp said that over a decade later she still misses her son dearly and his presence in her home. But through her faith in God Ms Kemp has found the courage to play a role in putting an end to violence.

“My 19-year-old son was just going to the store. When he was walking home from the store and he was shot in the head,” Ms Kemp told reporters on Friday on the sideline of a Urban Renewal seminar. “So crime has really impacted me and it's actually given me a force to want to curb it. What I went through I wouldn’t want that for anyone. If I can prevent one person from experiencing that, that is my drive.”

Ms Kemp’s son, Shaquille Demeritte, was one of four people killed when bullets sprayed a park in Fox Hill on December 27, 2013. Claudezino Davis, Eric Morrison, and Shenique Sands were the other victims. In addition to the four people killed, six others were wounded as they gathered to await Junkanoo results that night.

After a seven-week trial, Peter Rolle, Jermaine Curry, and Justin Williams were acquitted of murder charges in May 2023 – the third and likely final time the men were tried over the incident.

Ms Kemp was deeply devastated when the three men were not found guilty of the murders. However, she has continued to keep her son’s spirit alive in her community efforts.

She noted that in the Fox Hill area, she has visited many other families who lost loved ones to violence. She described the coping process as being “difficult,” explaining that she tries her best to listen to the needs of those who are seeking assistance.

Asked what she would tell mothers who lost their loved ones to violence, Ms Kemp said: “I would tell those mothers just hold on because no matter how dark it looks eventually the sun is going to shine again and you're going to smile. Like I heard myself laughing the other day and I was like is that me laughing because, you know, my smile had been gone for so long.”

“I'm happy because God is with me. And I know without a doubt that when I wake up each morning He has my back,” she added.

On Thursday, Urban Renewal Fox Hill is having a “Enough is Enough” crime initiative to be held at Freedom Park, Fox Hill. Several local community activists are expected to attend.