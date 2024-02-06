The first cohort of the Youth Leadership Certification Programme for 2024 was launched in Grand Bahama last weekend.

The programme was launched by the Ministry of Youth Sports and Culture in 2011 and equips youth leaders with the tools needed to effectively work with young people.

Participants can receive internationally recognised accreditation certification which speaks to the competence and capabilities as a certified youth practitioner.

This cohort has approximately 60 students and includes a number participants under the age of 25.