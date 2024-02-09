Halkitis: Govt working to combat crime

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

ECONOMIC Affairs Minister Michael Halkitis said government is working aggressively to counteract negative international reports about the country’s soaring murder rate and believes that its crime-fighting efforts will soon bear fruit.

“Unfortunately, over the years we have experienced some what are called spikes where we see January was a horrible month in terms of that and the government has done some things and police are doing some things,” he said during a press conference at the Office of The Prime Minister on Friday.

Mr Halkitis said the government’s message to tourists remains the same, adding: “We believe the Bahamas is still a safe place to visit.”

His comments came as police reported another shooting in the Nassau Village community that left a man in hospital. His condition is said to be stable.

Mr Halkitis said the government is working to combat crime so it doesn’t deter tourist arrivals.

“We would not like to see it get to the point where it becomes an issue or a big issue where people are making decisions as to where to vacation,” he added.

“And so definitely given the fact that … we see things on social media, we have to accelerate our sort of counteraction to make sure it does not get to the point where we see significant numbers of cancellations to the point where it begins to impact our industry.

“We do not want to get to that tipping point where once you get to a certain point, there’s no turning back and people start to use that as a factor in that decision. We don’t think it has gotten to that point, but we need to continue to make sure that it doesn’t.”

Twenty-five people have been killed in 2024, one of the deadliest starts to a year in the country’s history.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Leamond Deleveaux recently said the public should expect more aggressive policing and potential inconveniences in the days ahead.

“It may be inconveniencing for some motorists and some members of the public, but we will not rest until we address this crime issue,” he said on the sidelines of a Rotary Club of West Nassau meeting on Thursday.

“You’re gonna see a number of things. Many of those I cannot reveal to the public. I can tell you, I can assure you, the Bahamian people will be very pleased with the aggressive way we will police this country.”