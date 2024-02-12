A final farewell to Dr Elwood Donaldson

ABOVE: Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) and Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) pallbearers carry the body of former Member of Parliament and Ambassador Dr Elwood Donaldson into Zion Baptist Church for his state-recognised funeral on Friday. Dr Donaldson was one of the members of the 1967 House of Assembly and went on to become a member of the Dissident Eight, which led to the formation of the Free National Movement.

Photos: Dante Carrer