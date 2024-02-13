Queen’s Staircase set to receive a $200k facelift

The Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board (NPIPB) has adopted The Queen’s Staircase to restore the popular tourist attraction to its former glory.

The project will involve an initial investment of $200k, with work to begin this week.

Plans include restoring the water feature, landscaping and improving site signage.

Officials said during a press conference yesterday that work will not impact visitors to the site, with most of the work to be done around the waterfall and out of the walkway.