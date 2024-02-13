Queen’s Staircase set to receive a $200k facelift

From left are Bjorn Munroe, Assistant Facility Manager, Antiquities Monuments & Museums Corporation (AMMC), Quincy Thompson, Operations Manager, Elevations Plumbing, Thomas Frazier, Assistant Electrical Engineer, Ministry of Works, Nikia Deveaux-Christie, Director of Marketing, Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board (NPIPB), Joy Jibrilu, CEO, NPIPB, Rosel Moxey, Chair, AMMC Board, Kipling Thompson, Proprietor, Elevations Plumbing, Dr. Christopher Curry, Director, AMMC and Carol Johnson, Secretary, AMMC pose for a group photo during a press tour of the Queen’s Staircase to mark the start of a restoration project spearheaded by the NPIPB yesterday.
Photo: Dante Carrer
The Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board (NPIPB) has adopted The Queen’s Staircase to restore the popular tourist attraction to its former glory.
The project will involve an initial investment of $200k, with work to begin this week.
Plans include restoring the water feature, landscaping and improving site signage.
Officials said during a press conference yesterday that work will not impact visitors to the site, with most of the work to be done around the waterfall and out of the walkway.
Comments
birdiestrachan 14 hours, 49 minutes ago
A great idea
themessenger 13 hours, 56 minutes ago
Put some public toilets in while you're at and see that they're maintained to a higher standard than most of the others like at Saunders Beach and Montagu. Maybe they should come with picture instructions on the doors as how to use a modern toilet or urinal seeing as many of our people are still using an outhouse and almond leaf, pissing against the outside wall of the building and can't read anyway.
