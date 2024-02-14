Taxi driver divisions on cruise port call-up

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Taxi Cab Union’s president yesterday said he does not have time to waste on taxi drivers who refuse to join the Nassau Cruise Port’s call-up system.

Wesley Ferguson questioned “how often are we going to rehash this same story”, adding: “All they have to do is come inside the system. I don’t have any time to cut bush behind rabbit.”

The union president spoke after a group of taxi drivers unaffiliated with the BTCU, represented by the Nassau Cruise Port Taxi Committee, yesterday took issue with how the call-up system is operating and the way in which some drivers were being penalised for alleged infractions.

Referring to the Committee’s chairman, Hubert McIntosh, Mr Ferguson said: “He (Mr McIntosh) just wants to remain relevant and, when you respond to them directly, it just keeps going on and on and on. Then you end up giving them relevance and legitimacy. I want nothing to do with Mr McIntosh.”

Mr McIntosh, when contacted by this newspaper, said he was unable to speak at that moment and requested that he be called back later. He could not be reached at the arranged time but, according to media reports, he voiced concern at the process being used to block taxi drivers who allegedly committed infractions from Nassau Cruise Port for up to five days.

Arguing that only the Road Traffic Department has the lawful authority to regulate taxi drivers, Mr McIntosh said: “It’s what we’re dealing with every day. Because of them they have like a muzzle on us. They have got their knee on our necks. We cannot breathe.”