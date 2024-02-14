Valentine’s sales ‘excellent’ with some florists sold-out

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMIAN florists yesterday branded Valentine’s Day sales as “excellent” with some vendors sold out of product from early this week.

James Whitehead, owner of the Nassau Florist, said sales have been strong with 2024 one of his better years. He added that he has benefited from repeat, satisfied consumers recommending the company to family and friends.

“Sales have been excel- lent. It’s better this year,” Mr Whitehead said. “We do fantastic work, and people spend the word and keep coming back. They tell their friends that they like what we do and I guess that’s how we get the business,”

Jeffarah Gibson, proprietor of The Flirty Flower, which specialises in preserved floral arts and wedding planning, said she was completely sold out ahead of Valentine’s Day today.

She added that Valentine’s sales for 2024 have exceeded last year’s numbers, and she had to refer clients to other florists once inventory was depleted.

She said: “For Valentine’s Day, actually, I’m sold out. I’ve already met my quota. People are still asking if we can take orders. I had about ten people today asking if I can do something for them, and when I talk to other florists or refer them to other florists, it’s the same thing. They can’t take on anyone else. I run a small solo operation, so there’s only so much that I could have taken on.”

Ms Gibson said high- end sales, such as her rose bouquets, are steady year-round and the increase in popularity on social media has fueled this upward trend. She added that her “boujie girl” bouquets are one of the top sellers, and consumers are not “afraid to spend” on items they want.

Ms Gibson said: “We’ve definitely had more sales than last year. Every year it gets better it seems. Sales have increased. It’s amazing to me how flowers are selling so well throughout the year. It seems as though people are into what’s trending, and that upward trend in luxury bouquets has been selling throughout the year. People have been ordering a lot of that and it’s going good.

“The most popular product is what some people refer to as the boujie girl bouquet. It’s all roses and it’s wrapped with very unique paper. It has a very luxury feel and look to it. They also love the heart rose boxes. People aren’t afraid to spend their money. Whatever they want they are going to get, regardless of the price.”