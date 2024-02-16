Pilot national apprenticeship programme for high-demand fields set for September launch

LABOUR and Public Services Minister Pia Glover-Rolle said a pilot National Apprenticeship Programme involving paid training and development opportunities in high-demand fields will be launched in September.

“We believe that the National Apprenticeship Programme is desperately needed to better prepare our young people, our youth to be productive citizens leading positive and peaceful lives in our economy and in a labour market that will not just make room for them, but assist them in launching meaningful careers,” she said during a press brief- ing at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday.

She said apprentices will receive life skills and soft skills training, numeracy and literacy skills development, mental health support, and technical and on-the-job skills.

She said a pilot programme will last six months to a year.

A bill related to the programme was tabled in the House of Assembly on Wednesday.

According to the bill, apprentices must be 16 and over. They must be a Bahamian citizen, a permanent resident with the right to work, or a person born here with Belonger’s Rights.

Under the bill, an employer must show they have the necessary skills and can monitor the apprentice and ensure they do what they are supposed to do.

Employers will receive incentives to participate in the programme.

Employers who do not comply with the legal provisions will be kicked out, according to Joan Dilworth, the legal counsel for the government.

Various apprenticeship programmes could be registered under the impending legal regime, helping the government understand what is happening.

“Once you’re out of this apprenticeship programme, every employer, anyone who wants to hire any of these people, would know that it is at a particular standard, and then you could take your certification, and you could present that, and there ought to be no discussion about how qualified that person should be,” Ms Dilworth said.

Under the bill, there would be a National Apprenticeship Board of 13 members. One board role would be setting up the institutional framework for a quality apprenticeship system.

A National Apprenticeship Unit would also be established. Its role would include registering apprenticeship agreements and enterprises that apply to take on apprentices. The unit would also monitor apprenticeship programmes.