‘Buddy’ Hield appointed ambassador-at-large

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

Chavano “Buddy” Hield continues to make great strides in Bahamian sports on and off the basketball court. Hield has been appointed as the Ambassador-at- Large by Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis at the Office of the Prime Minister.

With this latest distinction on Friday, the Grand Bahama native will join former National Basketball Association (NBA) player Rick Fox along with Olympian Chris Brown, the other Bahamian athletes who have previously held this position.

The 31-year-old shooting guard was grateful to be granted the opportunity and said the youth of The Bahamas will be at the forefront of his plans in this position. “I want to Thank God for this opportunity and for blessing me, the honourable Philip Davis, Minister of Foreign Affairs, my family and Bahamian people.

“I am grateful for the opportunity not just as a Bahamian but also for my journey in the NBA. I want to take advantage of all the opportunities into being a businessman and take care of the youth of The Bahamas because they are the future,” he said.

Over the years, the Bahamian sharpshooter has hosted multiple basketball camps and jumpstarted the Buddy Hield Foundation, a non-profit organisation aimed at fostering youth development through sports.

The newest Philadelphia 76ers guard is ready for this new chapter and wants to fully embrace his newest role. “I am taking on a different role now being a leader, leading by example. It is tough taking on these challenges but I am just glad to have this opportunity to be able to inspire people, not just on the basketball court but being the ambassador of The Bahamas. I am ready to accept the journey and as I transition to being a businessman, I am just ready for the challenge,” he said.

The professional NBA player added that the newest honour will help him in a global aspect and he wants to plan initiatives not only for the youth in Grand Bahama and Nassau, but also the other Family Islands.

Prime Minister Davis expressed great confidence in Hield's ability to carry out his duties successfully as the newly-appointed Ambassador-at-Large.

“Buddy Hield, today we celebrate you not only as an athlete but as a symbol of hope and a testament to the power of giving back. You have been an ambassador for The Bahamas long before today draped in the Bahamian colours both on and off the court.

“Embodying our values, our resilience and our hope. As you officially take on this role, know that you carry with you the pride, the love and support of your Bahamian family. We are confident that you will continue to represent our beautiful archipelago with the same grace, dedication and excellence that you have always shown,” Mr Davis said.

He encouraged the youth of The Bahamas to utilise Hield’s journey as an example of how far dedication and commitment can take them in the long run.

“To the young people of The Bahamas, let Buddy’s journey inspire you to dream big, work tirelessly and remember your gifts combined with dedication and commitment to your community can indeed make room for you in the world,” he said.

Hield was awarded the tourism brand ambassador at the 2023 National Sports Awards.