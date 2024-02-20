Breakfast with love

STUDENTS at Cleveland Eneas Primary School received breakfast made with love on Valentine’s Day.

FOAM partnered with Urban Renewal Pinewood and Kingdom Gems Dance Ministry to serve breakfast to the students on Valentine’s Day. The trio served breakfast to the children and helped to foster a positive relationship between law enforcement and youth.

FOAM adopted the school in 2022 and implemented a monthly breakfast programme for all students themed “feeding is seeding”.

Khandi Gibson, director of FOAM, said she started the programme to ensure that children that may be facing food insecurity can get a hot meal. She added that proper nutrition can energise children and help them to focus on their academics.

She said: “Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, you would be surprised how having a hot meal can give them a jumpstart and help them to function properly and concentrate on their school work.”

Anyone interested in donating to the programme can visit the FOAM community centre in Nassau Village.