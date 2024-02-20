Pitch your idea to turn the tide

THE Organisation for Responsible Governance (ORG) is launching a new initiative, the Young Leaders Plastic Challenge, where high school students can compete in a pitch competition and win $500.

The project encourages young people to take the Plastic Tide Turners Challenge, empowering them to tackle plastic pollution at their schools.

The highlight of the project is the country-wide pitch competition, where students in grades 10-12 from schools across New Providence and the Family Islands will have the opportunity to put forth their sustainability projects.

The top three pitches will win cash prizes of $500 each to implement their projects.

Participants are required to fill out an application form and submit a project proposal outlining their idea for addressing plastic pollution by April 19, with finalists selected by April 26. Finalists will present their proposals at the Pitch Night on May 10.

Over the next four months, ORG will conduct outreach at seven schools in New Providence, engaging students in discussions about the impact of plastic pollution and inspiring them to develop sustainable solutions for their campuses.