Woman and child die after three-car collision on Abaco

Police are investigating a three-car collision that resulted in the death of a woman and a four-year-old boy on Abaco on Tuesday.

The incident reportedly occurred around 8am in the vicinity of Ernest Dean Highway.

Preliminary reports indicate that the woman and the child, both occupants of a black Honda Fit, were travelling north on Ernest Dean Highway when she veered into oncoming vehicular traffic and collided with a male driver and a female passenger in a grey Dodge Caravan travelling south. The initial impact resulted in the Dodge Caravan colliding with a third vehicle – a grey Nissan Cube driven by a woman that was also traveling south.

The woman and child in the Honda Fit were seriously injured and succumbed to their injuries on the scene.

The remaining drivers and passengers were taken to Marsh Harbour Government Clinic for further medical attention.

A team of officers from the Traffic Division-Grand Bahama will travel to the island to assist with further investigations.