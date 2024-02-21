Mother and four-year-old son die in three-car crash

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A YOUNG mother and her four-year-old son are dead after a three-car collision in Abaco yesterday.

Police have not identified the victims, but The Tribune understands the mother is 22-year-old Michelleda and her son, Armani.

Police said the crash happened around 8am on Tuesday near Ernest Dean Highway.

The woman and her son were reportedly in a Honda Fit travelling north on Ernest Dean Highway when she veered into oncoming vehicular traffic and collided with a male driver and a woman passenger in a grey Dodge Caravan travelling in the opposite direction.

Police said the initial impact resulted in the Dodge Caravan colliding with a grey Nissan Cube driven by a woman.

After the crash, passengers were taken to the island’s local clinic, but the mother and son died on the scene after suffering serious injuries.

This latest fatality comes after police reported a hit-and-run accident that left a man dead.

That victim was walking along the East Street corridor south of the Independence roundabout on February 11 when a dark-coloured Suzuki Swift struck him.

The driver fled the scene while the victim was taken to the hospital, where he died days later.

Police are appealing to anyone with information on the incident to contact them as soon as possible.