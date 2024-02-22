Reloaded Baseball visits Summit Academy

LIVING up to Reloaded’s mandate of developing and mentoring tomorrow’s leaders, Reloaded Baseball had an opportunity to speak to the young students at Summit Academy during the school’s Spirit Week.

One of Reloaded’s coaching administrators Stephen Curtis Jr and Ryan Reckley spoke to the children about what it takes to accomplish certain milestones in life and achieving goals through integrity, collaboration, accountability, respect and excellence.

“They both explained that through incorporating these key values in your life, which also aligns with Summit Academy’s core values, will equip you with the necessary tools for success,” according to a press release.

“A special thanks to SJ and Ryan for taking the time out to give back to our future through laying out and explaining what it takes, the benefits of hard work that results in scholarships through baseball to high school and college and also the ability to go pro and play in the Big Leagues.

“They explained to the kids in detail of what it takes and they stood their as living proof of how hard work pays off. “The kids were overly excited and this is only the beginning of Reloaded’s give-back programme to our kids. “We remain undeterred in achieving all of our objectives for our kids on and off of the field as good is never enough as we develop tomorrows leaders.”