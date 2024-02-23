Equestrian athletes Katerina and Sienna make the most of Grand Caraibe Tour

EQUESTRIAN athletes Katerina Coello and Sienna Tinker made the most of The Bahamas’ first-ever invitation to the Grand Caraibe Equestrian Competition Tour, using the golden opportunity to showcase their talents and the quality of Bahamian equestrian sport.

The Grand Caraibe Tour is a prestigious, internationally renowned show jumping event highlighting exceptional equestrian talent amongst the southern Caribbean nations of Suriname, French Guyana, Martinique and Guadeloupe.

In recent years the competition has begun to involve other nations in the region as the organisers recognise the potential to offer a unique platform to foster inter-Caribbean exchanges.

Top junior riders Katerina Coello and Sienna Tinker did the honours for The Bahamas in its debut, competing as individuals in the Espoir (1.0m) category in the Martinique Leg of the Tour, which took place at the EquiLibre facility in Le François, Martinique.

“This past week in Martinique was absolutely amazing, and surprising. Going into this new country not knowing what to expect I was truly shocked at the experience I had,” Tinker said.

“From the incredibly welcoming people to the wonderful views, amazing horses, and the undeniable support I received from our team, and organisers, Martinique was an unforgettable experience.”

She noted that she met people from all across the Caribbean, and learned about their cultures and experiences within the equestrian community.

“With this, I can confidently say this trip was a lovely experience and I can’t wait to do it again,” she added.

Coello said she had so much fun on this trip, everyone was so welcoming and friendly.

“I got to meet a lot of new friends along the way and they were very encouraging towards me,” she said. “I also had a great time with my coaches who taught me various amounts of new things that I will take with me throughout my riding journey.

“I definitely would love to compete more as this trip has shown me it is possible to improve just with one weekend.”

More than 100 athletes from eight nations (Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Bermuda, French Guyana, Guadeloupe, Jamaica, Martinique and Suriname) competed at three levels (Espoir, Elite and Grand Prix) on Martinique-based horses dedicated especially for the competition.

Coello, riding Kenybest, and Tinker on Valentino des Graves, rode superbly throughout the two-day competition, making easy work of French course designer Joseph Martin’s initial track of 12 obstacles and a six-obstacle jump-off.

On Saturday Tinker (Valentino des Graves) and Coello (Kenybest) placed 6th and 11th respectively out of 43.

On Sunday, Coello and Kenybest made the jump-off and finished 13th. Tinker and Valentino had a strong round but finished with four faults, dropping them out of the ribbons.

The athletes rode under the guidance of the Bermudian Grand Prix rider Raishun Burch and Level 3 FEI Official Heidi Mello, who most recently served as Chef d’Equipe for Bahamian rider Millie Vlasov at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games.

Burch congratulated the girls on a successful week at Grand Caraïbe Martinique.

“It was a pleasure to work together with some of you for the second occasion and some for the first time,” Burch said.

“Each competition we look to improve and learn and I think we certainly did that all around.

“Thanks to you parents, who do a big part behind the scenes and Heidi & Cathy for managing/co-coaching the kids on the ground. Looking forward to the next time.”

Mello said it was a pleasure hosting the Bahamian girls.

“The girls were rock stars and a pure pleasure to have,” she stated.

Equestrian Bahamas Federation president Cathy Ramsingh-Pierre, who also made the trip, thanked Burch and Mello for their expertise and willingness to guide the Bahamian athletes. At the same time, she praised the athletes’ local coaches.

“Our athletes’ performances were a testament to the excellent technical foundation that they have received in their training programmes at home. So their success has been a victory for our entire equestrian community.”

Ramsingh-Pierre also thanked M. Didier Bigot, president of the Comité Régionale d’Equitation (CRE) Martinique, for the warm welcome offered to the Bahamian delegation.

“My goal in accompanying the riders was to connect with the organisers of the Grand Caraibe Competition Tour, and to secure invitations to future events so that our riders can be a part of the robust competition series that exists in the southern Caribbean,” said Ramsingh-Pierre.

Mission accomplished. The Bahamas looks forward to competing in the fourth and final leg of the 2023-2024 Grand Caraibe Tour which will be held in Guadeloupe, May 8-12, 2024. The Federation hopes to field a complete team, accompanied by local coaches, for the event.