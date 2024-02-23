PM announces initiative to help homeless in GB

By DENISE MAYCOCK

PRIME Minister Philip Brave Davis announced that a social initiative launched by the Ministry for Grand Bahama involving the restoration of houses for homeless families are underway in Freeport.

He also revealed that 100 persons have been engaged in a cleanup exercise in the area in preparation of the halfway-housing project at Tripp Circle.

This is the Prime Minister Davis first official visit to Grand Bahama since being elected to office. He was accompanied by Myles LaRoda, M.P. Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister, David Davis, Permanent Secretary (OPM); Mr. Leon Lundy, Parliamentary Secretary (OPM); and Mr. Jerome Fitzgerald, Senior Policy Advisor (OPM).

Mr Davis said the initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry for Grand Bahama, is in collaboration with the private sector in Grand Bahama to alleviate social ills that affects some residents.

He said 14 abandoned houses that were previously occupied by the Royal Bahamas Police Force at Tripp Circle would be repaired and renovated so that eight homeless families could be relocated there.

“I am aware there are many homeless persons in Grand Bahama, and, unfortunately, they are living in conditions that jeopardize their wellbeing and their health,” he said.

“I was taken by a dilapidated building where persons are living, and that it is intended that the building will be taken down, and because those persons will be displaced and homeless, even though they are homeless now because they are squatting in these dilapidate apartments.”

Mr Davis and his entourage visited the condemned apartment building situated on East Mall Drive, across the street just east of the Office of the Prime Minister in the Harold DeGregory Government complex.

He said Grand Bahama Minister Ginger Moxey has spearheaded a collaboration with corporate Grand Bahama and the RBPF to renovate homes owned by the RBPF. He said the homes have been abandoned and sitting idle, and in many instances in a bad state of repair.

“They will be undertaking renovation and repair of all 14 buildings, and there they will relocate those persons living in dilapidated state that I saw today. They would be relocated there for a short period to get them used to living properly. We will try to provide some counselling and rehabilitation of their mindset and getting them into mainstream life again. That might take two to three months, and we will find jobs for them afterwards so they can go on their own.”

“That exercise I am advise will continue because the number of persons there are much more than others that find themselves in that situation and we need to find relief for them.”

In the meantime, the Prime Minister also noted that jobs have been created for Bahamians through the initiative.

“I am advised 100 young men and women are engaged in a cleanup exercise in that area where the homes are in Tripp Circle and they are there cleaning up and I can see relief in their eyes, and the dignity that they are doing something to earn a living as opposed to getting a hand-out. They are getting a hand up and that was really encouraging to me, and hopefully we can find ways and means to keep them engaged along the way. For time being it is only a one-week job, but I charged the Minister to look at how we can keep them going in the future.”

Minister Ginger Moxey expressed her excitement with the initiative. “Today is a great day. Grand Bahama has been through so much over the past few years with many hurricanes, including Dorian and the pandemic. We are all in this together and one of the initiatives we have pledged is our new unit called Partnerships for Development. And with that we are bringing in NGOs, businesses, the regulatory bodies. and communities at large together to make things happen. Our administration promised we would bring relief to the people.”

Speaking on the recovery effort, Prime Minister Davis expressed his disappointment with the slow pace of recovery in Dorian stricken areas in Abaco and Grand Bahama.

“I have been apprised of the restoration efforts with respect to Dorian recovery,” he said. “I am not satisfied with the pace that is occurring. I have spoken to the Minister of State who has been charged with the responsibility of that aspect of my ministry. He too has expressed his dissatisfaction on the pace, and we are committing ourselves today to find mechanisms, means, and structure to accelerate the pace in which relief could be had to our people in the stricken-Dorian area. And that is the commitment we made today, and hopefully we will see the results of that in short order,” he said.