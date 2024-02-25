Man killed and his daughter injured in shooting

A 35-year-old man was killed and his 16-year-old daughter was injured in a shooting off Cordeaux Avenue on Sunday morning.
According to preliminary reports, the victim had just arrived at a residence on Wilson Track shortly after 7am and was picking up his daughter. As they were leaving the premises in his vehicle – a white Chevrolet truck – the occupants of a small silver vehicle pulled alongside them.
It is reported that two males, armed with firearms, exited the silver vehicle and opened fire on the truck, resulting in the man and his daughter being shot, before the assailants returned to their vehicle and fled the area.
The man sustained multiple gunshot wounds; he was examined by EMS personnel, but they determined he showed no vital signs of life. His daughter was taken to the hospital via emergency services, where, at present, her condition is unknown.
Police are appealing to members of the public who may have any additional information that can help solve this matter to contact 919/911, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2, or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).
killemwitdakno 12 hours, 50 minutes ago
"Silver vehicle" is not enough description. Encourage homeowners and persons at risk to place cameras outside of their walls for the whole community.
Would be great if shotspotter triggered erected tire slashers on nearby roads, however, this may trap the victims as well.
So immediately conclude with all silver vehicles of the sort on rent which was not it.
pt_90 11 hours, 16 minutes ago
I'm sorry but it would be a terrible if you had shot spotter tire slashers, you'll create more victims from crashes of innocent persons within the radius and potentially creating additional sitting ducks.
it uses triangulation so while it can calculate where it came from, it has no clue in which direction the shooter then fled . So drivers in the area all of a sudden gets thier tires punctured while the shooter flees.
Also if the shooters now know that slahsers are going to spring up they would either adjust thier plan and/or be on the lookout of these devices.
This again would cause innocent unprepared people end up getting the worst of it, not to mention obstacles for emergency vehicles.
I think your initial point is correct. shotspotter in addition with eyes on the ground and in the sky coupeld with quick analysis of vehicles and their movements would help as a tool.
ThisIsOurs 10 hours, 24 minutes ago
Lol. I shake my head at the suggestions people give to entrap law abiding citizens. Implement a curfew! Have road blocks everywhere! Search every home!
TalRussell 11 hours, 50 minutes ago
Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings, --- Wouldn't've been alerted during the 7:00 Sunday morning sleep-in hour as none of the fired bullets, subjective--- 'Tourists', --- Yes?
birdiestrachan 11 hours, 28 minutes ago
Spot shooters are to late the crime is done try for more cameras these folks are known to each other no need for Agatha Christie or Scotland Yard
ThisIsOurs 10 hours, 9 minutes ago
To eradicate this they need the kingpins, not the Japanese cars
bahamianson 6 hours, 8 minutes ago
Yes.
Bonefishpete 5 hours, 24 minutes ago
Maybe ban Japanese Cars.
ThisIsOurs 10 minutes ago
A good idea might be to build a wall to separate Eastern and Western New Providence. Establish a military force to man it and shoot anyone trying to cross ot on sight.
John 1 hour, 59 minutes ago
As bad as it is now, predictions are that the murder situation will get worse before it gets better. Not just here in The BaHAMAS but in several other countries. For example the US has experienced over fifty mass killings thus far in 2024 and four college students been murdered on various college campuses around that country. And three of the victims were known to their assailants. One killed over an argument over who should take out the garbage. The troubling thing about the New Providence murders is victims tend to be very young and when suspects are caught they also tend to be young. Meaning the culture of murder is being passed down from generation to generation. Does the younger generation believe it’s no longer wrong to kill and neither do they fear the consequences, even if it means tge, too may lose their lives.
