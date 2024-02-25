Man killed and his daughter injured in shooting

A 35-year-old man was killed and his 16-year-old daughter was injured in a shooting off Cordeaux Avenue on Sunday morning.

According to preliminary reports, the victim had just arrived at a residence on Wilson Track shortly after 7am and was picking up his daughter. As they were leaving the premises in his vehicle – a white Chevrolet truck – the occupants of a small silver vehicle pulled alongside them.

It is reported that two males, armed with firearms, exited the silver vehicle and opened fire on the truck, resulting in the man and his daughter being shot, before the assailants returned to their vehicle and fled the area.

The man sustained multiple gunshot wounds; he was examined by EMS personnel, but they determined he showed no vital signs of life. His daughter was taken to the hospital via emergency services, where, at present, her condition is unknown.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have any additional information that can help solve this matter to contact 919/911, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2, or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).