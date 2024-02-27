Caribbean’s First BeAlert App Promises Safety

A BAHAMIAN company has launched a new emergency response app.

BahamasEvac Services yesterday announced the launch of the BeAlert app, which the company says is “a groundbreaking development in emergency response technology”.

Described as the first of its kind in the Caribbean, the app is said to be “a significant advancement in safety and preparedness”.

Anthiniqueko Gibson, CEO and founder of BahamasEvac, said: “We are proud to introduce BeAlert to the Caribbean community and now to visitors ofthe Caribbean as well. This app is more than a technological achievement; it’s a promise of safety and rapid response when it matters most.”

He added: “We know firsthand the difficulties that can arise when navigating the medical system especially in emergencies where remote locations are involved. Our years in the field have inspired us to create a solution that has been designed to revolutionise emergency services across the region and significantly reduce response time.”

The company says that the app helps users to be located quickly and accurately in an emergency. It also offers “immediate access” to “professionals from the medical/security field” and a “comprehensive medical network”.

The company said: “With the simple press of a button, BeAlert streamlines the care process, reducing stress for individuals and their families by assisting them through navigating critical next steps.”

For more information, visit www.bahamasevac.com or http://www.bealertcaribbean.com, or follow BahamasEvac Services on Facebook at evac.nassau.