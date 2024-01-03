Man and woman dead after being shot in their car

A man and woman are dead after being shot in their car on Prince Charles Drive on Tuesday morning.

Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings told reporters on the scene that the shooting incident occurred shortly before noon. According to reports, the man and woman were in a grey Nissan Cube traveling west along Prince Charles Drive when a gold Nissan vehicle pulled alongside.

Chief Supt Skippings said: “It is reported that three males emerged from the gold vehicle, all of whom were armed with firearms, and fired multiple gunshots into the grey Nissan Cube, which resulted in both the driver and his female passenger being shot multiple times. They were both pronounced dead on scene.

“During the incident it is reported that three vehicles – a white Nissan Cube, a blue Suzuki Splash, and a red Mazda Demio – also received some damage during the incident,” Chief Supt Skippings added.

• See Thursday's Tribune for more.