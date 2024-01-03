Platinum Knights win GB Junkanoo Parade

By DENISE MAYCOCK

PLATINUM Knights unofficially won the 2024 New Year’s Day Junkanoo Parade in Grand Bahama, beating rival Superstar Rockers by more than 300 points.

With an overall score of 3,024, the Division A group captured its sixth straight win, winning the best group costume, best performance, best execution of theme, and best music categories.

Superstar Rockers took second with a score of 2,686; the Swingers came a close third with 2,652 points, and the Classic Dancers were fourth with 2,459.

Platinum Knights leader Thomas Curry, with wife Leah by his side, said the win is historic because no other junkanoo group on the island had ever won six back-to-back parades.

“I am passionate about junkanoo and we have been in the shack since February, keeping people off the street and busy,” he said. “Many people on the parade route asked to join the group, but we had to turn away 50 to 60 in December because the resources were not there. My goal is to put 2,000 on the road someday.

“But hats off to these groups, and I told the guys that this one is for Huck. Even though he was the leader of the Swingers, he was like my father.”

Anthony “Huck” Williams, the founder and leader of the Swingers Junkanoo Group, died on December 24 after a long battle with cancer.

Platinum Knights’ theme, “Animation and Cartoon Favourites”, took fans down memory lane with costumes depicting popular cartoon characters from the past.

Pioneer’s Way came alive to the sounds of goat-skinned drums and horns.

Nine groups competed and displayed creative, colourful costume pieces and choreographed dances as thousands watched.

Showtime, the first group on the parade route, had a theme of “Golden Jubilee, it’s a celebration”. The choreographed dancers were dressed in native straw cloth adorned with yellow and gold, and off-the-shoulder dancers represented each island of The Bahamas and their Coat of Arms.

The Superstar Rockers mesmerised fans with its lead costume, “The Beauty of Nature”, which also served as its theme. Animals from air, land, and sea were depicted, including tropical birds, jungle animals, and blue marlins. The choreographed dancers were dressed as purple and green butterflies, symbolic of pollination.

The group is always a strong contender and finished second to Platinum Knights last year.

There were two fun groups. The Bushwhackers were dressed in their usual green thatch palms and native plants, highlighting conservation with its theme, “Keeping the Forest Green and Pristine”.

Da Woman Dem, an all-women group that debuted in 2023, participated under the theme “Bahamian Music nor Nuttin”.

The Classic Dancers was the fourth group out of the blocks with “Africa” as its theme. The group took fans on a safari journey with lions, tigers, and cheetahs in the African wilderness. The group’s dancers depicted animals like giraffes, wildebeests, rhinoceros, and other animals on a great migration.

The group’s lead costume depicted the royal coronation of the African king and his queen of the Republic of Ghana.

Next up was Sting with its theme, “Celebrating 50 Years of Junkanoo”, which highlighted junkanoo instruments –– drums, cowbells, and whistles.

The Platinum Knights, the largest group in the parade, took up all of Pioneer’s Way.

The fans left the bleachers and lined the main route to watch the group’s performance, which showcased popular cartoon characters such as Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, and Tom and Jerry. Some costumes depicted cartoon classics such as Pinocchio, Alvin and Chipmunks, Minni Mouse, the Flintstones, Cruella de Vil, and the 101 Dalmatians.

The dancers, dressed in aqua costumes depicting Princess Jasmine, purple and gold like Pocahontas, took the show with their synchronized dance routine and chants.

The music section was dressed in pink, imitating the Pink Panther. Its final costume depicted the Smurf Village.

The theme for the Swingers Junkanoo Group was “Let’s Get to Work”. The group showcased various professions, including doctors, teachers, boat captains, fishermen, and even ZNS’s news team.

The group’s lead banner invited fans to “sign up at the job fair.” The off-the-shoulder dancers showcased various law enforcement agencies: the Royal Bahamas Police Force, defence force, customs and immigration organisations. The group also featured farmers and Bahamian conch vendors.

The final group of the evening was the New Generation Cultural Performance Arts Organization, a new exhibition group. “All the Flowers” was its theme.

Among the spectators enjoying the parade was Marie McKenzie, vice president of Global Ports & Carib Government Relations. Carnival was a major sponsor of the 2024 parade.

Ms McKenzie said it was important to celebrate the new year on Grand Bahama.

“We know what Junkanoo means to Bahamians. We are definitely part of the Grand Bahama community and wanted to show up strong this year in support of Junkanoo. It was well organised and I am loving the costumes. Everything is beautiful,” she said.